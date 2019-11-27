Iran FM Meets Head of Taliban Political Office

Zarif’s meeting with Mullah Baradar and other members of the Taliban delegation came in line with the Islamic Republic’s efforts to return peace to Afghanistan.

In the meeting, Zarif said Iran is determined to help form and boost intra-Afghan talks with the presence of the government and all effective political figures.

Zarif further expressed Tehran’s readiness to boost economic and cultural cooperation with the Afghan government and people based on common interests.

Iran has announced the meeting is aimed at prompting Afghan sides to take part in intra-Afghan negotiations, urging them to work out a solution through dialogue, supporting all Afghan forces in order to find common ground in prompting foreign troops to leave Afghanistan and ensure security in the country after the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Prior to the meeting, Iranian Foreign Ministry officials and the foreign minister’s special representatives had already met with different Afghan officials, including the president, chairperson of the executive board, peace delegation and influential figures.