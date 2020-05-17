Iran Devises Homegrown Ultrasonic Power Supply Used to Produce Protective Masks

Scientists at Iranian knowledge-based companies have devised an ultrasonic power supply device used in the production of protective face masks.

When the three layers of protective masks are sewn together, the manufacturer needs an ultrasonic power supply to heat the masks to complete the process.

These days, due to the increasing global demand for face masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for this device has also increased considerably.

The CEO of an Iranian knowledge-based company producing these power supplies says the price of a similar Chinese low-quality sample is about 2,500 dollars, while a domestically-made device is offered half-price.

The CEO of the company says two of the company’s three founders are faculty members, and it’s important for the company to do more research.

Iran is producing many of the equipment and devices needed by factories manufacturing products to deal with the coronavirus amid the US sanctions.

Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari recently stated that with the efforts of knowledge-based companies, the country is almost self-sufficient in producing all major products needed to deal with COVID-19.

“The development of equipment such as ultrasonic power supply made the country needless to import masks, and this caused dozens of workshops and mosques to produce masks across the country,” said Sattari in a visit to Shiraz.