Iran Confirms 124 New Deaths from Coronavirus

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that the total number of infections has been increased to 50,468 and the death toll to 3,160.

Jahanpour further noted that 16,711 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

According to Jahanpour, 3,956 patients are in severe conditions.

The Iranian official also noted that up to now over 69 million Iranians have been screened for COVID-19 as part of the national mobilisation plan.