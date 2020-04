According to Kianoush Jahanpour, 1,657 new cases of infection were confirmed in the past 24 hours, raising the overall number to 71,686.

He said 43,894 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

3,930 patients are in severe conditions, Jahanpour said, adding that 263,388 COVID-19 tests have been taken in the country so far.