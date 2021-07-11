Iran Bans Flights to 39 Countries Due to COVID-19

The Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) says there are restrictions on flights from Iran to 39 countries at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation announced that India, Botswana, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Iraq, Estonia, Ireland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Slovakia, South Africa and Zambia are on the list of countries with a special condition due to the British variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The ICAO added that France, Pakistan, Albania, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Egypt, Ecuador, Hungary, Jordan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lebanon, Malta, Moldavia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, occupied Palestine, Saint Lucia, Serbia, the Seychelles, Slovenia, Sweden, Syria, Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are among the countries with a high risk of the coronavirus infection.

“The ban on travel could be removed only after a negative PCR test report is presented with a validity of 96 hours at the country of origin, and another test is done again after entry into the country of destination for passengers over 8 years old in high-risk countries,” the ICAO said.