Iran Parliament Chief: Palestine Litmus Test for West’s Double Standards

Speaking on Friday at a ceremony commemorating International Quds Day, ahead of Tehran’s Friday Prayers sermon, Qalibaf described the Palestinian issue as “a tragic tale not just for the Islamic Ummah but for all humanity over the past decades.

He added the Zionist regime, by usurping the rights of the Palestinian people and through genocide, assassination, torture, and the slaughter of women and children, has oppressed this nation. These crimes are incompatible even with the proclaimed values of Western civilization—revealing the gap between their rhetoric and actions.

Qalibaf called Palestine the litmus test for the West’s double standards, emphasizing that Palestine is the awakened conscience of the global community against the oppressive world order—a system sustained by injustice, where the Zionist regime serves as the killing machine of criminal America.

Addressing US claims of seeking dialogue with Iran, Qalibaf said Negotiation under threat means imposing their demands on us. What they really want is the disarmament of the Islamic Republic.

He further criticized US President Donald Trump’s recent letter to Iran, stating Trump said nothing about lifting sanctions—he only spoke in the language of bullying.

Qalibaf warned If the enemies dare to threaten Islamic Iran, America’s regional allies and military bases will be as vulnerable as a powder keg.

He also said the US is backing the vile and despicable Zionist regime through military, intelligence, and political support, while adding: “Other actors, particularly the British, play a key role in this. Once again, the Islamic world has been stabbed in the back by treacherous Britain.”