Foreign Policy

FM Araghchi on Trump’s Letter: We Will Not Allow Threats Against Nation

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, stated that certain parts of US President Donald Trump’s letter to Iran contained threatening language, which is totally unacceptable, adding we will not permit anyone to address the Iranian people with threats.

Speaking on Friday on the sidelines of the International Quds Day rallies, held annually on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in Tehran, Araghchi said: “We carefully analyzed Trump’s letter, discussed its various aspects, and ultimately conveyed our response through appropriate channels.”

The Foreign Minister noted that efforts had been made “to keep a window open for diplomacy.”

Araghchi emphasized that the developments over the past year—from last Quds Day to today—have been truly significant, placing the Resistance in a new strategic position. Thus, this year’s support for the Resistance and the Palestinian cause carries a distinct weight.

He stressed that the Iranian people have clearly grasped this reality, demonstrating that the Palestinian cause cannot be forgotten. Al-Quds, as the first qibla of Muslims, belongs to all of them and must be liberated from occupation.

“We are in an extremely sensitive period, and our region remains volatile, with conflicts simmering at every corner,” Araghchi said. “In such critical times, it is essential for us—whose strength derives from our people—to display Iran’s unwavering resolve and might.”

He added this year’s massive public turnout for Quds Day not only reaffirms firm support for Palestine but also serves as a powerful display of the Islamic Republic’s deterrence capability—one that will undoubtedly frustrate the enemies.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks