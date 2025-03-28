FM Araghchi on Trump’s Letter: We Will Not Allow Threats Against Nation

Speaking on Friday on the sidelines of the International Quds Day rallies, held annually on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in Tehran, Araghchi said: “We carefully analyzed Trump’s letter, discussed its various aspects, and ultimately conveyed our response through appropriate channels.”

The Foreign Minister noted that efforts had been made “to keep a window open for diplomacy.”

Araghchi emphasized that the developments over the past year—from last Quds Day to today—have been truly significant, placing the Resistance in a new strategic position. Thus, this year’s support for the Resistance and the Palestinian cause carries a distinct weight.

He stressed that the Iranian people have clearly grasped this reality, demonstrating that the Palestinian cause cannot be forgotten. Al-Quds, as the first qibla of Muslims, belongs to all of them and must be liberated from occupation.

“We are in an extremely sensitive period, and our region remains volatile, with conflicts simmering at every corner,” Araghchi said. “In such critical times, it is essential for us—whose strength derives from our people—to display Iran’s unwavering resolve and might.”

He added this year’s massive public turnout for Quds Day not only reaffirms firm support for Palestine but also serves as a powerful display of the Islamic Republic’s deterrence capability—one that will undoubtedly frustrate the enemies.