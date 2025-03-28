Iranians rally on Quds Day in solidarity with Palestine

The annual event, held on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, saw demonstrators chanting slogans against Israel and the US.

Protesters gathered at multiple points across Tehran, converging at the University of Tehran, where Friday prayers are held.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, delivered a speech denouncing “Zionist crimes” and calling for Muslim unity.

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif, spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), described the nationwide mobilization as a rejection of Israel’s “genocidal campaign” in Gaza.

Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, designated the last Friday of Ramadan as the International Quds Day, describing it as a global Muslim mobilization against oppression. He framed it not just as a pro-Palestinian event but as a symbol of Islamic resistance against Western dominance.

This year’s rallies carried the slogan “We Keep the Promise, O Quds,” reaffirming Iran’s stance against Israel. State media reported nationwide participation, with similar demonstrations in major cities.

Quds Day is observed in several countries, though Iran’s events are among the largest.