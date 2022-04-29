Friday, April 29, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign PolicyWorldMiddle East

Raisi: Int. Quds Day rallies symbol of solidarity among Muslim nations

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says the “great movement,” which was embodied today in the mass rallies on the International Quds Day, will eventually lead to the annihilation of the occupying Israeli regime.

Speaking to reporters while taking part in the demonstration in Tehran on Friday, Raisi praised the active participation of the youths in the mass rallies.

“The important message of this participation is that it is the Palestinian youths, teenagers, and the resistance front that have taken the initiative in the field of action and are deciding the fate of Palestine’s long-running resistance,” he said.

“The great movement that we are witnessing today in the form of demonstrations is the symbol of solidarity in the Islamic Ummah and will lead to the destruction of the Zionist regime,” he said.

“As promised by God and the dear Prophet of Islam, we consider the liberation of al-Quds to be definitive” the president added.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks