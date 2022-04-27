Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Senior Hamas leaders in Iran’s capital ahead of Intl. Quds Day

By IFP Editorial Staff
Intl. Quds Day
Senior officials of Palestine’s Hamas resistance movement are in Tehran as Iranians prepare to mark the International Quds Day to show support for the Palestinians in their decades-long struggles against Israeli occupation.

Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the politburo of Hamas, along with Osama Hamdan, a senior member of the Gaza-based resistance group, arrived in the Iranian capital on Wednesday.

The two Palestinian officials are set to take part in a press conference to be held at the headquarters of the Permanent Secretariat of the international conference on supporting Palestine’s Intifada.

The late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, designated the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the International Quds Day back in 1979.

The occasion is considered an opportunity to reflect the voice of the Palestinians, who are living under the oppression of the Zionist regime.

This years, with Covid-related restrictions eased, Iranians are set to take to the streets on Friday to mark the occasion.

