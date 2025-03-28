British foreign secretary highlights diplomatic solution for Iran nuclear case

In a phone call on Thursday night, with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Lammy said the matter will soon be reviewed again in talks with his European and American counterparts.

The UK foreign secretary also congratulated the Iranian foreign minister on Nowruz and the Persian New Year.

Araghchi, in turn, referring to four rounds of talks between representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran and three European countries, expressed disappointment over certain activities and unconstructive positions by European countries and the European Union, including imposing and continuing various sanctions against Iran under baseless pretexts.

He called on the three European countries, the UK, France and Germany, to reconsider their approaches regarding Iran and the issues of the West Asia region.

Araghchi reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s peaceful nuclear stance and approach based on engagement, dismissing direct negotiation under the “maximum pressure” and “military threats” as meaningless. Nevertheless, he affirmed Tehran’s readiness to pursue a diplomatic approach.

Araghchi also criticized contradictory messages and positions from American officials regarding negotiations with Iran, describing the instrumental use of diplomacy for political and psychological pressure as unacceptable.

He asserted that the Islamic Republic of Iran had responsibly responded to the American president’s letter in a diplomatic manner through the appropriate channels.

During the phone call, the top Iranian and British diplomats welcomed the commencement of duties by the new ambassadors of Iran and the UK in London and Tehran, expressing hope that the development would facilitate smoother and more effective bilateral relations.

They emphasized the importance of maintaining communication channels between Tehran and London for more effective follow-up on bilateral matters.