Iran Army condemns rioters, vows to stand by police in defending nation

“Today, the enemies of the Islamic establishment, who have been frustrated in various fields of hostility with the Islamic establishment, exploit any excuse and ploy to rid the people of peace and cause insecurity,” the Army said in a statement on Friday.

The Army strongly condemned deadly assaults on law enforcement forces responding to ugly riots in different cities as well as the desecration of the Holy Qur’an, the national flag, and other sanctities.

“These desperate schemes are the enemy’s evil strategy devised to undermine the status of the Islamic establishment as well as the dignity and convergence of the Iranian nation and sacrificial guardians of the country’s security and people in the Police Force,” it added.

The Iranian nation and Armed Forces will not allow any exploitation of the current security situation by the enemies, the Army said.

The Army urged the nation to stay vigilant in the face of the enemy’s “large-scale psychological and media operation” against the country, assuring everyone that the Army staffers stand prepared to confront various enemy conspiracies and defend the nation’s interests.

Taking advantage of protests in different cities over the death of a woman in the custody of morality police, rioters have in recent days entered the scene and launched attacks on security forces and public property.

Iranian officials say foreign hands are once again involved in the unrest.

The case of the deceased woman, Mahsa Amini, is still under investigation. Many, however, have blamed that on morality police, an accusation roundly dismissed by the force.