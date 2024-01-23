Iranian man convicted in connection with 2022 unrest and deadly riots, executed

Mohammad Ghobadlou, 23, was convicted of ramming his car into a policeman and killing him and wounding five others amid the nationwide anti-government protests in Iran.

In July last year, Iran’s Supreme Court overturned the Gessas (retribution) sentence for Ghobadlou, but revoked it later.

Besides the premeditated murder, he was accused of ‘corruption on earth,’ a charge punishable by death in Iran.

Protests erupted in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 23-year-old woman, who was taken in by the police for not wearing a proper hijab in September in 2022.

Iranian officials say, the US, Israel and some of their allies were fanning the flames of the unrest that saw the killing of hundreds of security forces and protestors and the injurjes of many more.