Iconic singer of Iran protests and deadly riots says pardoned by Leader

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour, who was accused of spreading anti-government protests in Iran in 2022 with his catchy “For” song, says he has been pardoned in a general amnesty declared by the supreme Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Hajipour released a video earlier on Monday announcing that the judicial case against him has been closed as a recent pardon by the Leader over Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary applied to him.

While expressing condolences over a mine blast in northeastern Iran that claimed dozens of lives on Saturday, Hajipour said, he felt obliged to keep his fans posted over the good news in order to allay their concerns over the legal proceedings.

Hajipour, a Grammy Award winner, also thanked another renowned Iranian singer Mohsen Chavoshi for his efforts to resolve the case.

In an initial court ruling, the 27-year-old singer had been sentenced to over 8 years behind bars for ‘propagation against the establishment,’ but an appeals court declared the ruling null and void.

Hajipour rose to fame after the release of his song which was described as ‘the anthem’ for the protests and deadly riots, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody over her improper Islamic hijab.

