Iran: UN human rights mechanisms ‘plaything’ for western governments

Kanaani stressed the report released by the so-called international fact-finding committee repeats groundless allegations rooted in inaccurate and biased information, and therefore, lacks legal credibility and is fundamentally rejected.

“The so-called fact-finding committee, was established with a farcical show of human rights by some Western countries, especially Germany, and with the money donated by them, in November 2022, and after a scheme to destabilize the situation inside Iran failed.”

“The committee has not only not found any facts by releasing a report containing an organized collection of distorted realities and lies, but also distorted realities in a targeted manner,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran regards the report, which has been drawn up through the machinations of the Zionist regime, the United States and certain Western countries, as a clear example of abusing lofty human rights concepts and values in order to advance short-sighted political objectives, and dismisses it as lacking in any legal value and effect,” the spokesman continued.

“By presenting its recent report, the so-called international fact-finding committee has shown that it acts upon the agenda of the German, British, American and Zionist masterminds of the report and is in their pay and has compromised the United Nations’ human rights mechanism for the wicked and illegal objectives of the above-said regimes.”

Kaanani explained that the countries behind the establishment of the so-called fact-finding committee are “furious” with the security and stability in Iran as well as with “the failure of their involvement in the riots back in 2022” and they are seeking to take revenge on the Iranian nation by publishing this report.

“We recommend these countries deal with cases of rights violations in their own countries rather than making unwarranted interference in Iran,” he said.

“If they have a modicum of honesty and compassion with regards to human rights and women’s rights, they should have paid attention to the killing of more than 30,000 Palestinian citizens – over 70% of whom are women and children – over the past 5 months and stopped genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza,” the spokesman noted.

He stressed that whatever has been presented over the almost past two years in verbal and written reports by the so-called fact-finding committee to the Human Rights Council has been unilateral finger-pointing by those behind the establishment of this committee against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The countries which themselves have violated the rights of other nations and are accomplices in all crimes committed by the Zionist regime, namely the massacre of civilians, especially women and children, cannot claim to be advocating or judging the situation of human rights in a given country; rather, they should be accountable for their crimes with regards to blatant violation of human rights,” Kanaani added.

“It goes without saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran has committed itself to making every effort for the ever-increasing development and progress of its women and girls, and future of Islamic Iran will be built by women and girls who are a source of pride and honor for the country, and all along this path, they will vigilantly foil interventionist plots.”