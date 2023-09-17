Iranian actress Hanieh Tavassoli arrested

“My sister Hanieh Tavassoli was arrested tonight, Sep 16, 2023, at 11:45 pm in her house and was transferred to an unknown location,” Tavassoli’s sister wrote on her Instagram page.

Her arrest came hours after Tavassoli posted a picture in commemoration of Mahsa Amini on the anniversary of her death last year, which sparked nationwide unrest and deadly riots.

Authorities have not made any comments on the 44-year-old actress’s detention or the charges against her so far.

Tavassoli was among the celebrities who were vocally critical of the crackdown on the protests and resorting to violence against the unrest and riots.

Iranian authorities say foreign elements supported by the US and some European countries are behind fanning the flames of the riots in the country, following Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody.