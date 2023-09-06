Wednesday, September 6, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

“Iran intelligence operatives deal heavy blow to US-backed riot-organizing network”    

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

The intelligence agency of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and the Iranian Intelligence Ministry say they have dealt a heavy blow to a network involved in orchestration of rioting in the country.

A statement by the IRGC’s intelligence agency and the Intelligence Ministry said their operatives managed to identify the network’s members.

The statement added that the group was sponsored by the US Department of State and is directed by a political figure outside Iran.

According to the statement, the network aimed to mobilize women so they will play a role in riots.

It added that the network held free online training courses for women and civil activists both inside and outside Iran.

The latest session of the training course was held in July by a journalist affiliated with an anti-Iran news outlet at SOAS University in England, the statement says.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks