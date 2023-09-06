“Iran intelligence operatives deal heavy blow to US-backed riot-organizing network”    

A statement by the IRGC’s intelligence agency and the Intelligence Ministry said their operatives managed to identify the network’s members.

The statement added that the group was sponsored by the US Department of State and is directed by a political figure outside Iran.

According to the statement, the network aimed to mobilize women so they will play a role in riots.

It added that the network held free online training courses for women and civil activists both inside and outside Iran.

The latest session of the training course was held in July by a journalist affiliated with an anti-Iran news outlet at SOAS University in England, the statement says.