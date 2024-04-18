US, UK impose new sanctions on Iran over military operation against Israel

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced the sanctions at a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers in Italy on Thursday, days after Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at the occupied territories in response to Israel’s attack on the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic premises in Syria.

The sanctions target Iran’s defense minister and other military figures and organizations including the Armed Forces General Staff and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy.

Britain’s sanctions, amounting to 13 in total, also target individuals whom it described as key actors within Iran’s drone and missile industries.

Washington’s sanctions target 16 people and two companies involved in Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program, as well as components for the drones used in the Saturday attack, according to the Treasury Department.

Alongside its sanctions against Iran’s UAV program, the US also targeted five companies providing parts for Iran’s steel industry, and an automaker involved in providing “material support” to the IRGC.

In a coordinated package with the US, the European Union has also sanctioned leading Iranian military figures in response to Iran’s direct attack on Israel.

During the weekend, Iran exercised its right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and conducted a retaliatory operation that involved firing over 300 missiles and drones at military sites in the occupied lands.

Iran hit a large intelligence base in the occupied lands and Israel’s Nevatim Airbase, from where an F-35 jet took off to target Iran’s consulate in Damascus.

Some European countries made irresponsible statements regarding Iran’s legitimate response to the Israeli crime in Syria that violated all international obligations and conventions.

Toeing the US’s sanction line against Iran, the EU has over the past years imposed several packages of illegal bans on Iranian individuals and entities under different guises.

This adds to the 400-plus sanctions already imposed on Iran. In 2023 alone, the UK made 154 new designations.

They consist of an asset freeze, a travel ban to the EU and a prohibition to make funds or economic resources available to those listed.