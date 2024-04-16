Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Source says US will restrict Iranian FM’s movements in New York

By IFP Media Wire

The United States will restrict the movements of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his delegation while they are in New York this week, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller had earlier indicated that the US would place additional travel restrictions on the minister, who will be in New York for a meeting at the United Nations.

According to the source familiar, Amirabdollahian and the Iranian delegation’s travel is restricted to the seven blocks north-south and one block west surrounding the UN headquarters in Manhattan, the Iranian Mission to the UN, the residence of their permanent representative to the UN, the six blocks surrounding Queensboro Plaza in Long Island City, and access to John F. Kennedy International Airport using a specific driving route.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

