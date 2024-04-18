Thursday, April 18, 2024
Foreign PolicySecurityIFP ExclusiveSelected

Iran says informed US before, after reprisal operation against Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says Tehran informed Washington it was going to launch a retaliatory operation against the Israeli regime and sent a new message afterwards following the regime’s deadly attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in New York, the Iranian foreign minister said Iran staged the unprecedented operation, dubbed True Promise, against the Israeli regime on Saturday that dragged into Sunday after notifying the US of the attack.

He added, “After Operation True Promise, we sent another message to the US at approximately 2:30 am (local time) this Sunday to say that we are not looking for escalation of tension in the region.”

Iran targeted several Israeli positions after Tel Aviv hit the Iranian Embassy’s consular affairs building in the Syrian capital Damascus on April 1 which claimed the lives of seven military advisors with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force.

Amirabdollahian, who is in New York to take part in a meeting on Palestine, also said Iran assured the US in advance that American bases and interests in the region would not be targeted, unless Washington steps in to back Israel.

Iran exchanges messages with the US through the Swiss Embassy in Tehran which serves as the protector of US interests in Iran, as well as a few other diplomatic channels, the foreign minister said.

