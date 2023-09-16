Saturday, September 16, 2023
Informed sources: Mahsa Amini’s father not arrested

By IFP Editorial Staff

Informed sources have rejected news circulated by some media outlets, including Kurdish ones, that Mahsa Amini’s father has been arrested.

The death, in police custody, of 23-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022 set off a wave of protests and deadly riots in Iran.

“The person mentioned by anti-revolutionary media (Mahsa Amini’s father) has not been arrested; simply, a security agency has summoned him and brought up some issues with him; basically, it has not been a matter of being arrested, and now he is free like before,” an informed source told Fars News Agency.

It seems that anti-revolutionary media outlets have resorted to spreading lies and suspicions as they did during last year’s riots in Iran in a bid to incite fresh sedition, Fars added.

