Informed sources: Mahsa Amini’s father not arrested

The death, in police custody, of 23-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022 set off a wave of protests and deadly riots in Iran.

“The person mentioned by anti-revolutionary media (Mahsa Amini’s father) has not been arrested; simply, a security agency has summoned him and brought up some issues with him; basically, it has not been a matter of being arrested, and now he is free like before,” an informed source told Fars News Agency.

It seems that anti-revolutionary media outlets have resorted to spreading lies and suspicions as they did during last year’s riots in Iran in a bid to incite fresh sedition, Fars added.