Iran dismisses UN fact-finding commission as ‘politically charged’

By IFP Editorial Staff
The secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights and deputy head of the Iranian Judiciary has reiterated the country’s stance that it does not recognize the ‘so-called UN fact-finding committee’ formed last year following the riots and deadly protests in Iran.

The committee was established by some Western countries, especially Germany, and, Iranian officials say, with the money donated by them, in November 2022 following the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who passed after she was taken in by the police for a briefing on her hijab, or Islamic dress code.

Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday that Iran can “responsibly deal with the issue of riots that took place last year.”

He undermined the UN Human Rights Council’s fact-finding mission was established in a political process that “has made the victims of human rights violations suffer more by moving in the direction of the political and mostly illegitimate demands of Western countries,” adding “it has become a tool for political interventions.”

