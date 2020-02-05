Iran 95% Self-Sufficient in Electricity Equipment

“This is an important achievement and I recommend the Ministry of Energy designs a more detailed plan within various frameworks, especially for power plants, so that the capacities of internal experts are tapped at the maximum level,” Larijani said during a ceremony to inaugurate four power projects in the province of Khuzestan.

He stressed that “given the foreign currency limitations”, the ministry needs to “prepare the groundwork … for the presence of internal experts in the field of electricity.”

Larijani urged the Ministry to produce all the equipment it needs inside the country, and vowed that if banking facilities were needed, the parliament will help.”

He added “we can pave the way for manufacturing the equipment inside Iran, which [of course] involves some risks, and the parliament will provide the necessary support.”

Iran has been under severe sanctions since 2018 when US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the JCPOA, an agreement between Iran and world powers over the country’s nuclear program.

Iranian officials stress that in spite of the pressures the sanctions put on the Iranian people, they spur the country to start thinking about ways of self-sufficiency.