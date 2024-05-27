Veteran Iran politician Ali Larijani does not rule out running for president 

In response to a journalist who asked if he would run, the member of Iran’s Expediency Council said glibly, “Let’s see”. Some people close to Larijani say he is determined to run for president but he still doubts if he will be able to muster necessary political support for his candidacy.

Larijani was disqualified from running for president in the previous election by the Guardian Council of Iran, a vetting body tasked with supervising elections and approving candidates.

The presidential election has been slated for June 28. Under the Iranian Constitution, in the event that the president dies, a snap election must be held within 50 days.

President Ebrahim Raisi passed away last Sunday in a helicopter crash in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.