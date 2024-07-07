Sunday, July 7, 2024
Iran’s ex-ministers Zarif, Azari Jahromi laud man for piggybacking 120-year-old father to vote

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and former minister of information and communications technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi had a phone conversation with a man who carried his 120-year-old father on his back to a polling station in southern Iran to vote for reformist candidate Massoud Pezeshkian.

Zarif and Azari Jahromi, who were among the staunch supporters of Pezeshkian since the start of the electoral campaign, thanked Mr. Ghanbari whose picture with his old father in the southern Iranian province of Khuzestan went viral.

Underlining the significance of the vote, Ghanbari said, “I was an RPG shooter during the war (in the 1980s with Iraq) and my vote was like an RPG.”

Ghanbari sounded upbeat that the election results in favor of reformist President-elect Pezeshkian would save the Iranian nation from “the pains and sorrows.”

He also hoped that the relations with the world would be restored when Pezeshkian comes to office.

Azari Jahromi and Zarif said the move by the man “stemmed from his pure intentions and was a valuable asset for the country.”

