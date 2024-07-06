Iran’s president-elect says a new chapter has begun for serving people 

Pezeshkian was speaking to a group of journalists at the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran.

He also paid tribute to defeated candidate Saeed Jalili, telling him, “The rivalry has come to an end and it’s time to be friends”.

Pezeshkian further congratulated the Iranian people and said Iranians took a long stride in the election runoff and created an opportunity for the country.

The president-elect said he views as equal those who voted for him and those who did not as well as the people who declined to vote.

Pezeshkian stressed that the big test for Iran is to overcome dilemmas and crises.

He then thanked the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution for the role he played in the election, saying Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paved the way for a healthy election.

Pezeshkian stressed that a new chapter has started for serving Iran and for fulfilling his own promises.

He underlined that he views the people’s vote for him as a heavy responsibility and committed himself to listen to people’s voice and that he seeks national solidarity and dialog so all Iranians return to the arena to solve problems.

The president-elect voiced hope that the Iranian parliament will be ready to work with the government to overcome the crises.