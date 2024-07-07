Iran parliament to convene within two months for vote of confidence for ministers

Mojtaba Youssefi told IRNA news agency that Pezeshkian will be sworn in on August 4 or 5 and the president-elect will have 15 days to present his proposed ministers to the parliament for a vote of confidence.

He added that the parliament will vote for the ministers in the month of Shahrivar on the Iranian calendar, (August 22 to September 21).

As Pezeshkian is a lawmaker representing the Tabriz constituency, a parliamentary session will also be held on his resignation before the endorsement and inauguration ceremonies.

Pezeshkian was elected president of the Islamic Republic of Iran to replace the late president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash on May 19.