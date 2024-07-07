Sunday, July 7, 2024
Iran parliament to convene within two months for vote of confidence for ministers

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Parliament

The Iranian parliament will hold meetings within two months to review the qualifications and vote of confidence for the proposed ministers of incoming President Massoud Pezeshkian, a member of the parliament’s Presiding Board said on Sunday.

Mojtaba Youssefi told IRNA news agency that Pezeshkian will be sworn in on August 4 or 5 and the president-elect will have 15 days to present his proposed ministers to the parliament for a vote of confidence.

He added that the parliament will vote for the ministers in the month of Shahrivar on the Iranian calendar, (August 22 to September 21).

As Pezeshkian is a lawmaker representing the Tabriz constituency, a parliamentary session will also be held on his resignation before the endorsement and inauguration ceremonies.

Pezeshkian was elected president of the Islamic Republic of Iran to replace the late president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash on May 19.

