Sunday, July 7, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Iran presidential contenders meet after election

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s reformist President-Elect Massoud Pezeshkian hosted his principlist rival Saeed Jalili in his office on Saturday evening, a day after they squared off in a presidential election runoff.

Jalili congratulated Pezeshkian for his victory and shared his views on various issues the country is dealing with.

Pezeshkian said, “Having plans is not the only condition for success in the affairs, but employing experts and knowledgeable people is the guarantee of implementing the plans.”

In the largely ceremonial meeting, the elected president said he was ready to receive views and proposals from Jalili, who was also once the lead nuclear negotiator and secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

Pezeshkian won 16,384,403 out of a total of 30,530,157 votes against Jalili’s 13,538,179 ballots and became Iran’s 9th president.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks