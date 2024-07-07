Iran presidential contenders meet after election

Jalili congratulated Pezeshkian for his victory and shared his views on various issues the country is dealing with.

Pezeshkian said, “Having plans is not the only condition for success in the affairs, but employing experts and knowledgeable people is the guarantee of implementing the plans.”

In the largely ceremonial meeting, the elected president said he was ready to receive views and proposals from Jalili, who was also once the lead nuclear negotiator and secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

Pezeshkian won 16,384,403 out of a total of 30,530,157 votes against Jalili’s 13,538,179 ballots and became Iran’s 9th president.