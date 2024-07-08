Iran parliamen to support new administration, says speaker in meeting with president-elect

During the meeting, Ghalibaf emphasized the parliament’s support for the fourteenth administration. He highlighted the parliament’s intrinsic role in providing empathetic and effective oversight of the new administration to ensure the country’s progress and the people’s welfare.

Pezeshkian also expressed his gratitude for the enthusiastic participation of the people in the election, honoring the memory of Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the late Iranian president.

He stressed the importance of genuine unity and synergy among all governmental bodies to address the people’s problems and advance the nation.

Ghalibaf was Pezeshkian’s rival in the first round of the presidential vote, held on June 28.