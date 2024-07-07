Sunday, July 7, 2024
Iran’s acting president meets, congratulates President-elect Pezeshkian

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mokhber Pezeshkian

Iran’s caretaker President Mohammad Mokhber met recently- elected President Massoud Pezeshkian on Sunday and felicitated him on winning the snap presidential election.

Pezeshkian hosted Mokhber in his office in Tehran to get an update on running the affairs in the country.

He expressed gratitude to the acting president who took over after the late President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Pezeshkian also commemorated Late President Raisi and his cabinet ministers for their efforts since 2021.

Mokhber, for his part, hailed people’s participation in the first round of election and runoff, held on June 28 and July 5.

He wished Pezeshkian success in his new post and hoped he would meet people’s needs and fulfill campaign promises of improving the economy and solving the outstanding issues with the West.

Pezeshkian, 69, is a veteran lawmaker in the Iranian parliament and former health minister under former President Mohammad Khatami.

He was elected as the ninth president of Iran after securing 16,384,403 out of the 30,530,157 votes.

