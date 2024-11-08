Former Parliament chief: Iran should not tie affairs to Trump 

On Thursday night, Ali Larijani, in a television interview, referred to Trump’s comments about avoiding war with Iran and preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He suggested that Trump has likely realized he is facing a strong barrier and needs to change his approach.

Larijani highlighted the importance of unity and solidarity inside Iran and the need to utilize domestic experts to confront adversaries.

He described US sanctions on Iran as an obstacle to development and stressed the need to remove these sanctions, warning that delay could worsen the situation.

The former speaker also underscored the need for Iran to engage more with various countries, including neighbors and major powers like China, Russia, and Europe.

In another part of the interview, he addressed the Israeli regime’s aggressions in Gaza and Lebanon, noting that the assassination of resistance leaders has strengthened the resolve of the Palestinian and Lebanese people to confront Israel. He stated that Hezbollah and Hamas have millions of supporters in Gaza and Lebanon.

Larijani emphasized that, on the surface and in practice, Israel has not achieved much. The Israeli regime may have short-term gains, but it lacks long-term accomplishments.