Iran Leader aide: Region facing complex situation, U.S. main culprit

In an interview with Ham Mihan newspaper, Ali Larijani referred to the Iranian Leader’s remarks during the Tehran Friday prayers which gave the heads-up to everyone to brace themselves amid the current decisive situation.

Larijani suggested that the United States runs the command center of the plots in the region and the Zionist regime is merely the vanguard.

He criticized Washington for its duplicitous behavior, noting, “It provides weapons, but its forces do not suffer casualties. On the one hand, it creates chaos, but on the other hand, it advises others to maintain peace.”

The top aide to Iran’s Leader also referred to the crises created by the US since the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979, including the emergence of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and the consequent war he started with Iran, but stated that “Iran’s strategy is to be both powerful and to have a strong region.”

Larijani, who is also a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, touched on the joy of the people in the region following Iran’s Operation True Promise II against Israel on Tuesday evening involving hundreds of ballistic missiles, arguing, “It indicates that they see Iran’s power as their own.”

He, however, warned if the path of diplomacy is not pursued, conflicts will continue for a while before the enemy realizes that the issue cannot be resolved through force.