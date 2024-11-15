Views

Leader advisor dismisses claims Iran has abandoned resistance as a “joke” 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran's leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on Friday flew from Damascus to Beirut to hold talks with Lebanese officials over the Israeli aggression on Lebanon and other regional issues. 

Upon arriving at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Larijani told journalists that he had brought a message from Ayatollah Khamenei to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Asked by a reporter if he was visiting Lebanon to scuttle an initiative purportedly put forth by the US to end the Israeli war on Lebanon, Larijani said, “We are not seeking to scuttle anything. Rather, we intend to resolve the problems”.

Larijani further reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Lebanese people.

He also urged the Lebanese to distinguish a friend from a foe.

Another reporter asked Larijani if Iran has abandoned the axis of resistance.

He flatly dismissed the claim, saying, “I think you take jokes too seriously”.

