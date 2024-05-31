Jalili, Larijani step on board as candidates for Iran presidential election

Ali Larijani is a veteran politician with a diverse experience of ministerial, advisory, and executive posts.

After registering at the interior ministry, Larijani held a press conference on Thursday, saying if he wins the elections he would put improving the deteriorating economic conditions and removing Western-imposed sanctions through diplomacy on the agenda of his administration.

Larijani was disqualified in the 2021 presidential election by the Guardian Council.

Larijani also said beefing up national defense capabilities would be a top priority for him.

Saeed Jalili, a current member of the Expediency Council and a former top nuclear negotiator, has an unrelenting anti-West approach.

He was an unsuccessful candidate in the June 2013 presidential election, placing third.

Jalili also addressed the media after registration, praising the Iranian people for standing behind the government in hardships.

“Today, we need a government that has determination and a plan,” he said, without specifying his plans in case he wins.

The registration started on Thursday and will run for five days for the June 28 elections in order to elect a successor to President Raisi who died in a helicopter crash along with his accompanying delegation on May 19.