Innovation Ecosystem Sole Way to Defeat Coronavirus: Iran VP

In comments after inaugurating the technology campus of the science and technology park of Tarbiat Modarres University in Tehran on Tuesday, Sattari said reliance upon the brainpower and creativity of the country’s youth is the sole way out of the current difficult situation.

“We believe that it is the youth who can find a solution for the coronavirus crisis,” the vice president noted.

He emphasized that an economy based upon oil incomes is no more a viable option, saying the domestic capabilities are the key to success at the present era.

There are perfect knowledge-based companies inside Iran producing medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, Sattari noted, saying they can offer people suitable services in the fight against COVID-19.

“The coronavirus epidemic in the country could be handled with knowledge-based creativity, as we have employed untested methods in order to decrease the contagious period of the disease in the country,” the vice president explained.

“The technology and innovation ecosystem must be formed in the country, because the oil and oil-oriented culture do not fulfill the needs of people anymore,” Sattari underlined, saying a country with 34 million young people needs to be governed by the innovation ecosystem.

Only reliance on the domestic capabilities could help Iran weather the tough sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak, he noted, adding that the knowledge-based companies can assist the medical society in the prevention and diagnosis of COVID-19.

Iran is a unique country in the region and the world in the field of biotechnology, the vice president stressed, saying the country takes pride in the synthesis of complicated biopharmaceuticals.

“I believe that biotech is in the Iranians’ blood,” he concluded.