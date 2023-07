The two types of grapes, namely Yaghouti and Askari, are harvested from the vineyards in Greater Gazavieh. The grapes produced in Karoon are among the first fruits harvested in Iran.

Being 10 kilometers away from the provincial capital city of Ahvaz and located to the east of the Karoon River, Greater Gazavieh is the land of vineyards that are adjoined to the palm groves.

Take a look at the related images: