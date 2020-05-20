Foreign Minister Zarif, NGOs Weigh Plans to Help Afghans in Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and representatives of non-governmental charities have discussed the ways to address the problems that Afghan citizens residing in Iran are facing.

A group of representatives of the non-governmental charities and voluntary groups, which are engaged in humanitarian activities inside and outside Iran, held a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

In the cordial talks, the participants discussed various topics, specifically the issues relating to the Afghan guests in Iran and the contribution to the settlement of their problems.