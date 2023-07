One such wetland is the international Sa’eeran Guli Wetland, hosting about 10,000 flamingos this year.

Overall, between 30,000 to 35,000 flamingos are estimated to be at the Lake Urmia wetlands currently.

Though many of the wetlands had died up due to limited rainfall last fall, local authorities saw to it that enough water shares were allotted for them to be livened up again.