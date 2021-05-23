First COVID-19 Vaccine Made by Iran’s Private Sector to Undergo Clinical Trial

The fifth Iranian-made COVID-19 vaccine has been permitted to undergo the Phase II of its clinical trial.

The recombinant vaccine has been produced by Cinnagen company, and is the first one developed by the private sector.

Four other homegrown vaccines are already undergoing their clinical trials at different phases.

The Covo-Pars vaccine developed by Razi Institute, the conjugate vaccine jointly developed by Iran’s Pasteur Institute and Cuba’s Finlay Institute, the CovIran Barekat vaccine funded by the Executive Office of Imam Khomeini’s Order, and the Fakhra vaccine funded by the Iranian Ministry of Defence are the other four vaccines that are passing their final tests.