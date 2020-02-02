Fajr Film Festival Kicks Off in Iran; Opening Ceremony Funds Donated to Flood Victims

The Fajr Film Festival, known as Iran’s most important cinematic event, started work on Saturday evening.

But this year’s opening ceremony was nothing like the previous editions, as the organizers decided to donate the ceremony funds to the victims of the floods that caused extensive damages to the underprivileged province of Sistan and Baluchestan last month.

The budget for convening the opening ceremony was allocated to the purchase of relief aid for the flood-stricken areas.

Right after the formal beginning of Fajr Film Festival, aid convoys departed for the flood-hit province in southeastern Iran.

Since 2015, the festival has been held in two separate national and international categories. The international section will be held in April.