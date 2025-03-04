Iranian gov’t congratulates “In the Shadow of the Cypress” animation team for Oscar win

In a post on her social media account on X, Mohajerani hailed the achievement as a significant milestone for Iranian art and cinema.

She wrote, “A great honor for Iranian art and cinema! Congratulations to the creative team behind ‘In the Shadow of the Cypress’ for their brilliance at the Oscars.”

“This success showcases the depth of Iranian culture and art on the global stage. We look forward to more achievements for our country’s cinema,” Mohajerani added.

The 20-minute animated short film, by Iranian directors Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani, follows a retired sea captain who copes with post-traumatic stress disorder while caring for his daughter.

It marks Iran’s third Oscar win, following Asghar Farhadi’s A Separation (2012) and The Salesman (2017).