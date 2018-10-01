Iran’s Underground River to Help Ease Water Problems

Under the project, a deep well is being dug so the local people could exploit an underground river holding up to 100 billion cubic meters of water, Habibollah Dehmardeh told Fars News Agency on Sunday.

The province is one of the most water-scarce regions in Iran, which has for years been gripping with water problems.

The country’s water supplies depend heavily on underground resources, but these are drying out at alarming rates

According to Energy Ministry statistics, Iran gets only about 242mm of rain each year, about a third of the global average, and 75% of it falls on only 25% of its area.

A separate project to transfer water from the Persian Gulf to Iran’s central provinces is due to be completed by next year.