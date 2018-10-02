Iranian Diplomat, Houthi Spokesman Meet in Tehran

Mohammad Abdul-Salam, the spokesman and top negotiator of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, has held talkz with Hossein Jaberi Ansari, a senior assistant to Iran’s foreign minister in political affairs and Iran’s chief negotiator in international Yemen peace talks.
In the meeting held in Tehran on Monday, the two sides discussed latest developments of Yemen peace talks and exchanged views on ways of facilitating the talks and helping the Yemeni people to bring an end to the war imposed on the country.
Since March 2015, Yemen has been the scene of a military operation led by Saudi Arabia, which is allegedly aimed at restoring to power the country’s former president Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.