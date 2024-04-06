Houthis say dozens killed in US-UK airstrikes on Yemen since January

Abdulmalik al-Houthi disclosed the figures in a televised address aired by the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television channel on Thursday.

He said in the past three months, his group had recorded 424 raids and naval shelling by the US and UK on Yemen.

Al-Houthi stressed that raids had failed to prevent the group from carrying out its operations in the Red Sea against Israel-linked ships.

He noted that his group has so far targeted 90 Israeli, American and British ships and vowed to continue its military operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.

In support of the Gaza Strip, the Houthi rebels have carried out dozens of drone and missile attacks on the Israeli-linked commercial vessels traversing the Red Sea, disrupting shipping traffic through one of the world’s most important maritime corridors. As a result, many major shipping companies have stopped using the Suez Canal and are instead redirecting ships around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa.

After the US and the UK conducted a number of strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen, the group warned it would now also attack ships affiliated with both nations.

Attacks on vessels in the Red Sea region decreased traffic via the Suez Canal, a vital route between Asia and Europe that ordinarily handles about 15% of global maritime trade.