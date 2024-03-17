US, UK conduct new airstrikes against 2 Yemen’s provinces

Saba news agency, citing a security source speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that an airstrike hit the At-Ta’iziyah district in Ta’izz province early on Sunday. No further details about any casualties were immediately available.

The development came hours after US and British forces conducted four strikes against the al-Durayhimi district in Yemen’s coastal province of Hudaydah.

A top-ranking member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council has denounced continued US strikes across Yemen, emphasizing that Washington will have to face a severe punishment for the open aggression.

“It is completely out of the question to welcome Americans with wreaths of flowers, as they are wreaking havoc throughout Yemeni soil and territorial waters. Americans should rather expect harsh retaliation and punishment,” Mohammad Ali al-Houthi said on Saturday night.

He went on to send out a warning to US military forces, stating that the Yemeni nation’s high morale will eventually prevail over them.

“The mountains and plains of Yemen can by no means be occupied by Americans. Our heroic fighters will be the ones who safeguard our lands. You (Americans) are simply perennial losers,” Houthi added.

Commenting on the recently concluded “Promised Day” war game, Houthi noted that the combat scenarios and operations performed in the large-scale military exercise indicated the full preparedness of various units of the Yemeni military for defense.

He hailed the participating units for achieving all objectives of the drill, stating they simulated rapid response to any US-British ground invasion of Yemen.

The United States and Britain have been carrying out such strikes on Yemen since Washington and its allies offered the Tel Aviv regime unqualified support and said Yemeni forces bear the consequences of attacks against Israeli-owned ships or merchant vessels heading to the occupied territories.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they won’t stop retaliatory strikes.

The maritime attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes.

Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.