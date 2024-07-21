Yemen’s Houthi says ready for ‘long war’ with Israel

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree made the remarks on Saturday, hours after Israeli targeted buildings, oil facilities, and a power station in the western Yemeni province of al-Hudaydah, causing a number of casualties.

He described the airstrikes as “heinous aggression” that had targeted civilian structures.

The Yemeni forces, however, he added, “will not stop their support operations for our brothers in Gaza, regardless of the consequences and results.”

The forces have been targeting the occupied Palestinian territories as well as Israeli ships and vessels affiliated with the regime since October 7, when Tel Aviv began a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

They have vowed to keep up their operations as long as the regime sustained the war and a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against the Palestinian territory.

Adding to his remarks, Saree likewise asserted that the forces “are preparing for a long war with this enemy until the aggression ceases, the siege is lifted, and all crimes committed against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are stopped.”

He also added Yemen reserved the right to retaliate in kind against the Israeli regime over the Saturday attack against al-Hudaydah.

“They (the Yemeni forces) will respond to this heinous aggression and will not hesitate to strike vital targets of the Israeli enemy,” the official stated.

In the same context, he reiterated an earlier statement by the forces, in which they had warned that the coastal city of Tel Aviv in the occupied territories was no longer a safe place as it was within the range of Yemeni weapons.

The forces carried out a drone strike against the city on Friday in their most daring attack against the regime since the onset of the Gaza war.