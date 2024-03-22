Russia, China reach shipping agreement with Yemen’s Houthis: Report

People with knowledge of the matter told the outlet that the understanding was reached during talks in Oman involving Russian and Chinese diplomats and a top Houthi political figure.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, in exchange for promising safe passage for ships the Houthis want the two countries to provide political support for the group in international bodies such as the United Nations Security Council.

In support of the Gaza Strip, the Houthi rebels have carried out dozens of drone and missile attacks on the Israeli-linked commercial vessels traversing the Red Sea, disrupting shipping traffic through one of the world’s most important maritime corridors. As a result, many major shipping companies have stopped using the Suez Canal and are instead redirecting ships around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa.

After the US and the UK conducted a number of strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen, the group warned it would now also attack ships affiliated with both nations.

Last week, the Houthis’ leader, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, vowed to expand the campaign to the Indian Ocean and hit vessels traveling around South Africa.

Attacks on vessels in the Red Sea region decreased traffic via the Suez Canal, a vital route between Asia and Europe that ordinarily handles about 15% of global maritime trade.