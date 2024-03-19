Yemen denounces UNSC condemnation of its maritime operations in the Red Sea

In a statement on Tuesday, the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced the UN Security Council condemns Yemen’s Red Sea operation while it “shamefully” fell short of condemning Israel’s “daily massacres” against women and children in Gaza since the war began on October 7.

“The UN Security Council’s statement concerning Yemeni operations in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea reflects dangerous subservience to criminal US interests, and at the same time confirms support for the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza,” the statement read.

It came after the UN Security Council on Monday condemned “in the strongest terms” Yemeni strikes against Israeli-linked ships as well as US and British assets in the Red Sea and demanded that all such attacks “cease immediately.”

Council members reiterated the importance of the “full implementation of Resolution 2216” and subsequent resolutions that call for an end to the violence in Yemen and to all unilateral actions that threaten the political process in the country.

“It would have been better for the UN Security Council to stop America from supplying weapons to the usurping Zionist entity, because of which thousands of massacres have been committed against people of Gaza,” the Yemeni statement added.

It reiterated that Yemen’s maritime operations in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea are closely connected to unfolding developments in Gaza, conducted for humanitarian reasons, and enjoy solid support of the Yemeni nation and all freedom-loving people worldwide.

“The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue, and will not stop unless the criminal Zionist aggression against Gaza stops and the siege on the territory is lifted,” the statement concluded.

Yemen has been conducting missile and drone operations against Israeli vessels, those heading for the occupied territories’ ports, and the British and American warships that have been dispatched to the Red Sea to confront the Yemeni strikes.

The Red Sea operations began when Israel launched its devastating war on Gaza after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories.

The strikes have been seeking to pressure the Israeli regime into stopping its war against Gaza which has so far killed more than 31,600 Palestinians.

The maritime attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes.

Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.