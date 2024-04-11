Yemen says targeted Israeli, US vessels off Red Sea

Speaking at a televised press briefing broadcast live from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a on Wednesday, Yahya Saree said the forces targeted Israeli-affiliated MSC DARWIN and MSC GINA container ships in the Gulf of Aden.

He stated the US-registered MAERSK YORKTOWN container ship was also struck in the deepwater gulf. A US warship was targeted in the area as well with a number of combat drones.

Saree added the naval units will continue anti-Israel operations and prevent Israeli-owned ships and vessels destined to ports in the Israeli-occupied territories from sailing in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean until a permanent ceasefire is enforced in Gaza, and all restrictions on supplies of humanitarian aid for its residents are lifted.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed more than 33,400 people and wounded over 76,000, come to an end.

Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.