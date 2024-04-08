Yemen’s Houthis say struck British, Israeli vessels, US frigates

Speaking at a televised press briefing broadcast live from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a on Sunday, Saree said the rebels struck the British container ship HOPE ISLAND in the Red Sea.

He noted that the vessel was struck with “appropriate” naval missiles, emphasizing that the hit was direct.

Yemeni naval units also struck the Israeli general cargo ship MSC GRACE F in the Indian Ocean. In addition, they targeted Israeli-owned container ship MSC GINA in the Arabian Sea, Saree added.

The high-ranking military figure noted that the operations were carried out with several ballistic and winged missiles, stressing that the designated targets were precisely struck.

Furthermore, Yemeni naval forces launched several combat drones during two separate operations in the Red Sea, targeting several US military frigates.

Saree underscored that the missile attacks came in support of the oppressed Palestinian population in Gaza and in response to joint American-British aggression against Yemen.

He underlined that Yemeni military forces will continue their military operations, and will prevent the passage of Israeli-owned vessel and ships destined to ports in the Israeli-occupied territories until a permanent ceasefire in enforced in the Gaza Strip and the all-out siege on the coastal territory is lifted.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 33,200 people and wounded another 76,000 individuals, come to an end.

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.